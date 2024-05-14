Delhi Police Constable arrested for rash driving after 58-year-old dies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a constable who was driving the police vehicle involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 58-year-old man near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station.

A PCR call at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station alerted the authorities.

The deceased, identified as Baijnath alias Rajesh Gupta (58), was a resident of Trilokpuri, East Delhi.

According to the authorities, the police have arrested the officer driving the police vehicle following the incident, which occurred at approximately 3:27 am

at Gate no. 02 of the metro station.