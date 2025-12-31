Delhi Police confer honorary ranks on 137 retiring personnel

New Delhi: In a first for the Delhi Police, 137 retiring personnel were conferred with honorary ranks during a grand Pipping Ceremony held today at Adarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters. The initiative, which spans ranks from Constable to Sub-Inspector, aims to recognise the service and contributions of officers on the day of their retirement.

The ceremony was presided over by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, IPS, who pinned the badges of the next higher honorary rank on the retiring personnel. The event marked the implementation of the recently approved Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme, sanctioned by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena following its announcement at the Union Territory Level Workshop on the DGsP/IGsP Conference–2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Golchha highlighted that the scheme was designed to acknowledge officers’ years of dedicated service and provide recognition at the time of retirement. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the LG for approving the initiative and conveyed his best wishes to the personnel for their post-retirement life.

The event opened with a welcome address by Special CP (HRD) Robin Hibu, IPS, who introduced the Chief Guest and outlined the proceedings. Commissioner Golchha also commended the efforts of officers and staff of the Promotion Cell at Police Headquarters, including Joint CP Suman Goyal, Addl. CP Sanjay Bhatia, and DCP Rakesh Paweria, for ensuring smooth implementation of the scheme.

Family members and senior officers attended the ceremony, adding to the sense of pride and celebration. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Joint CP Suman Goyal.

The ceremony symbolises a new milestone in Delhi Police’s efforts to formally honour the contributions of its personnel and reflects a broader commitment to morale and recognition within the force.