Delhi Police conducts mock drill

New Delhi: Delhi Police has conducted a mock drill in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area to check the alertness and response time of security agencies in case of an untoward incident in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. The exercise was carried out in view of the tremors felt in the national capital and its adjoining regions, including Noida, in the last two days.



It was conducted at Bara Tooti Chowk on Wednesday afternoon, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said he has instructed the officials at nine police chowkis in his north district to conduct frequent mock drills as these are sensitive areas.

Along with checking the promptness and response time of the security agencies in case of any emergencies or a terror attack, it will also help in checking the police preparedness in view of the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in September this year, he said. The DCP further said, “The agenda of the mock drill was to check the alertness and response time of the security agencies and other concerned agencies in the event of any untoward happening.”

During the exercise, three injured were taken to Hindu Rao Hospital and the area was cordoned off from the general public, he said. “Various agencies including PCR, special staff, Bomb Disposal Teams, CATS, fire brigade with local staff, traffic police, Forensic Science Laboratory staff and other agencies responded timely with necessary equipment during the drill,” he added.