Delhi Police conducts flag marches, picket checking to maintain law and order

Flag marches, enhanced patrolling and picket checking are among the measures taken by the Delhi Police to maintain law and order in the national Capital for the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said they are conducting flag marches in their district every day.

“Picket checking has been increased in the area and communication is being established with locals to give them a sense of confidence. Traffic arrangements have been put in place. The areas near Yamuna Khadar are being checked regularly. Mounted morchas have also been pressed into service,” the officer said.

Apart from the local police, paramilitary personnel are also conducting flag marches.

The forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. The police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations, the officials said.

Thorough checking is being carried out at the borders. The police have warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt law and order in the national capital.

“Checking in the bordering areas has been intensified. Extra pickets are being installed in the borders. Drones are also being used for surveillance. Regular communication is being made with RWA (residents’ welfare associations), MWA (market welfare associations) and Aman committee members,” another senior officer said.

“Anti-terror measures are being used to sensitise the citizens and they have been asked to inform the police if they find any suspicious activity,” the officer said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police prohibited flying sub-conventional aerial platforms such as

paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 29 to

September 12 for security reasons.