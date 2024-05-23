Delhi Police conducts flag march

NEW DELHI: To ensure a secure and peaceful environment ahead of the upcoming elections, senior police officers, led by Madhup Tewari, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II, conducted an extensive flag march and area domination exercise in Delhi’s South East and South districts. The exercise, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday, covered key areas including Jamia, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Industrial Area, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar, and Tigri.



The initiative saw the participation of high-ranking officers such as S. K. Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Rajesh Deo, DCP (South East), and Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South District). These officers assessed security arrangements at sensitive polling premises and engaged with residents to address their concerns. Madhup Tewari, Special CP L&O Zone II, emphasised the importance of these exercises, stating, “Our priority is to create a safe and conducive environment for all voters. The flag march and area domination are part of our comprehensive strategy to prevent any untoward incidents and build trust among the residents.”

During the foot patrol, senior officers interacted with the public, addressing their concerns and highlighting the significance of their participation in the democratic process. The visible presence of police personnel is expected to serve as a strong deterrent against any attempts to disrupt the peace during the elections, Joint CP Southern Range S.K Jain said.

“Voting is not just a right, but a duty of every citizen. We urge everyone to come forward and cast their vote with confidence. The police teams are working relentlessly round the clock to ensure a peaceful and incident-free election”, Jain quoted. The public is also requested to report any electoral malpractice, inducement, or suspicious activities to the Delhi Police Control Room at 112, the official added.