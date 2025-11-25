Delhi Police conducts cyber safety programme for elderly; warns against rising online scams

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday organised a cyber awareness programme for senior citizens to sensitise them about the growing threat of online frauds and safe digital practices, an official said.

The event, held at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre in south Delhi, was presided over by Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance & SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhary, they said.

According to police, the initiative was aimed at educating senior citizens on the latest cybercrime trends and equipping them with preventive measures. Participants were also encouraged to share the information within their families and neighbourhoods to strengthen community awareness.

Cyber security expert Dr Rakshit Tandon delivered a special lecture in which he highlighted emerging cyber-fraud techniques and cautioned senior citizens against clicking suspicious links, downloading unverified applications, scanning fake QR codes or sharing OTPs.

The programme featured a performance by the Delhi Police Orchestra and a pantomime act, which kept the audience engaged.

Speaking at the event, Chaudhary urged senior citizens to remain vigilant while conducting online transactions and to refrain from downloading applications from unknown sources. He stressed the need for such awareness drives to be held regularly to safeguard vulnerable groups from new and evolving cyber threats.

The programme saw the participation of senior police officers, media persons and several hundred senior citizens from across Delhi, police added.