Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora bows out after three-yr term

New Delhi: As Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora prepares to retire on July 31, his three-year tenure will be remembered for key breakthroughs against organised crime, record drug seizures and a distinct low-profile leadership style. A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Arora took over as Delhi commissioner on August 1, 2022, succeeding Rakesh Asthana.

During his time, the capital witnessed gang wars, extortion threats, cyber frauds, bomb scare incidents, two blasts in Rohini, political leaders arrest, and the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, wrestlers’ protest, and the Swati Maliwal assault case also made headlines while he manned the top police post.

Yet, his stint remained largely controversy-free and operationally stable.

On Thursday, Arora will receive a farewell with a parade at Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, in a traditional send-off accorded to outgoing commissioners. The function will be concluded with an address by Arora, followed by the symbolic handing over of charge.

While speculation continues about a possible extension of his service, no formal word came from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) till Wednesday evening.

The Delhi Home Department had earlier issued a notification confirming Arora’s retirement on July 31.

A senior police officer termed crackdown on narcotics network one of Arora’s key achievements in all these years.

Under Arora, Delhi Police seized narcotics worth over Rs 13,000 crore and extradited gangster Deepak alias Boxer from Mexico. His tenure saw operations against foreign-based gangs, unresolved bomb threats, and cybercrime. He reinstated the PCR unit and maintained a low media profile. His successor is

yet to be announced.