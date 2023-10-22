Delhi Police Commemoration Day Parade pays tribute to fallen heroes

New Delhi: In a solemn and poignant ceremony, the Delhi Police came together on Saturday to commemorate Police Commemoration Day, paying heartfelt tribute to the gallant police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the nation between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023. The Parade took place at the Parade Ground, New Police Lines Ground, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.



The event was presided over by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Sanjay Arora, who read aloud the names of the brave martyrs.

This somber occasion was not only a remembrance of those from Delhi Police who fell in the line of duty, but it also honored police personnel from various State and Central Police Organisations who had similarly laid down their lives in service to the nation. A heart-wrenching total of 188 police officers and personnel, including three from Delhi Police, were lost during this period.

Ten police personnel valiantly laid down their lives during this encounter. The day serves as a reminder of the courage and dedication of these unsung heroes and, simultaneously, a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by the brave personnel who have given their lives in the service of the nation in the past year.

The Delhi Police Chief Sanjay Arora, led the homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the memorial. This poignant tribute was also joined by several distinguished personalities, including former Governor Kiran Bedi and Dr. K.K. Paul, as well as retired Police Commissioners T.R. Kakkar, R.S. Gupta, B.K. Gupta, Neeraj Kumar, B. S. Bassi, and Alok Kumar Verma. Serving and retired Delhi Police officers and personnel also paid their respects by laying wreaths at the memorial. The ceremony concluded with a two-minute silence in memory of the fallen heroes.

The three Delhi Police personnel who were remembered for their valiant sacrifice are:

1.ASI Shambu Dayal Meena

2. Head Constable Pradeep

3. Constable Bittu

This solemn event serves as a powerful reminder of dedication, valor, and sacrifice displayed by the men and women in uniform who protect our communities and our nation.