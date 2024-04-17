Delhi Police busts luxury SUV racket, arrests Bihar woman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a lady for receiving interstate-stolen luxury cars after an extensive effort by the Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell of the East District. The police were tipped-off about the lady via an anonymous source at east Delhi’s Anti-Narcotics Cell.



The arrested accused was identified as Lovely Singh (37), a resident of Patliputra, Patna, Bihar.

According to the Police, the breakthrough came after analysing call records and local intelligence which pinpointed Singh’s location. The investigation revealed that Singh had been running an organised racket involving the procurement and sale of stolen cars.

Initially, a stolen Breeza car led investigators to Singh, who disclosed her extensive involvement in the crime network.

Additional recoveries were made based on her information, including cars that were found near her associate’s residence in Meerut, UP.

Upon her arrest, authorities recovered nine stolen vehicles, including models such as Hyundai Creta and Toyota Fortuner. These cars were previously reported stolen through various police stations in Delhi.

The accused Lovely Singh has a history of criminal activities related to vehicle theft.

Her criminal career escalated after an earlier

involvement in an insurance company where she first came into contact with other criminals.

Despite her previous arrest in 2021 for similar offenses in Jharkhand, Singh resumed her activities, often changing

residences to evade police capture.