Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, three held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for organising betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The police were alerted about the betting through an anonymous source at the Daryaganj Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Rahul Gupta (30), resident of Pandav Nagar Complex near Laxmi Nagar, Ayaz Ali (38), resident of Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi, and Harish Kumar (61), resident of Lal Quarter, Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the arrests took place in Daryaganj, Delhi, following actionable intelligence that pointed to an ongoing illegal gambling operation involving both online and offline transactions.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP Suresh Chandra. Acting on a tip received on April 14, the police laid a trap near Kucha Neel Kanth, a known hotspot for such illicit activities.

Observing suspicious behavior, the team swiftly raided the premises, resulting in the immediate arrest of the accused.

Three accused were arrested during the raid on the specified location. Upon questioning, the trio confessed to their involvement in the betting racket, revealing that they facilitated bets through unauthorised websites/apps, and managed financial transactions online. During the raid, police recovered Rs.30,000 in stake money, five mobile phones used to organise the bets, and one notebook containing records of the betting operations.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act at the Daryaganj Police Station.