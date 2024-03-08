Delhi Police busts interstate auto-lifter gang, five arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate auto-lifter gang operating in the Delhi-NCR region. Following a meticulously executed operation spanning three days in the crime-prone Mewat region, straddling Haryana and Rajasthan, authorities apprehended five individuals accused of illegal activity, the Delhi Police informed on Thursday.



The arrested accused individuals, including auto lifters, receivers, and a scrap dealer, have been identified as Vijaypal (32), Hem Singh aka Anshu (24), Ansaar (36), Sabir Khan aka Papla (22), and Manish Khan (21). Their arrest has resulted in the recovery of ten stolen vehicles, including engines from two stolen four-wheelers.

Notably, 11 cases of motor vehicle theft have been resolved as a direct result of this operation. Vijaypal hails from Uttarakhand while all others are natives of Rajasthan.

According to Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South West Delhi, the breakthrough in the case was achieved through a highly technical investigation led by a dedicated team from Vasant Kunj North police station. The team, under the supervision of ACP Satyajeet Sarin, and led by Inspector Rajeev Malik, rigorously analyzed over 60 pieces of CCTV footage and conducted thorough technical examinations. These efforts ultimately led to the identification and subsequent apprehension of the accused individuals.

The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in multiple cases of auto-lifting across the Delhi-NCR area. It was disclosed that the gang operated under the guidance of Ansaar, who would place demands for specific vehicles, subsequently executed by the auto lifters. The stolen vehicles were then sold to Ansaar, who further involved scrap dealers like Sabir Khan and Manish Khan in dismantling and selling vehicle parts, as confirmed by Meena.

The arrested accused have a documented history of involvement in various criminal activities, as demonstrated by their previous involvement in cases across multiple police stations in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Vijaypal, Hem Singh, and Sabir Khan have a track record of cases related to auto theft and possession of stolen property, while Ansaar has been previously implicated in cases of robbery and vehicle theft.