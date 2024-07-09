Delhi Police busts gang selling contraband

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a gang of five individuals from West Bengal for illicit contraband trade following an anonymous tip-off.



The specialised team, led by Inspector Narender Singh, apprehended Deepak Barman (42), Rabindra Sarkar (48), Pradip Barman (50), Arjun Sarkar (28), and Goutam Roy (42), all residents of West Bengal.

The operation focused on combating illegal substance sales in the South West District, emphasising community safety and law enforcement.

Inspector Mukesh Meena of the Anti-Narcotic unit supervised the operation, overseen by ACP Devender Kumar Singh.

Deepak Barman, alleged gang leader and former Delhi driver, was seized with 14 parcels of 27.7 kg of ganja at Palam Village Police Station, resulting in an FIR under NDPS Act Section 20 on July 7, 2024.

The seized ganja was duly confiscated, and the accused were taken into custody. Efforts are currently focused on tracing the origin of the contraband substance and to recover any more illicit materials.