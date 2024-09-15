Delhi police busts gang of fake visa, 6 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said it has has arrested six people and claimed to have busted a gang of counterfeit visa operating in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area.



According to the police, a team of IGI Airport arrested six people with 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas.

"Fourteen Nepalese and two Indian passports affixed with fake Schengen visas, equipment used for making fake visas, stamps and watermark materials have been seized from them," a police official said.