Delhi Police busts gang members with weapons

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two gang members of the Sanjay Butana, Sunil Choon, and Krishan Gatha gang with illegal firearms. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminals.



The accused were identified as Anuj alias Kala (24), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and Goparam alias Gopal, a resident of Pali, Rajasthan.

According to the Police, on June 3, acting on a tip-off received by ASI Surender and Head Constable Deepak, the Crime Branch set up a trap near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli.

The team, led by Inspector Neeraj Sharma under the supervision of ACP Narender Singh, apprehended Goparam carrying a bag containing the firearms.

Despite waiting for his contact, no one arrived, leading to Goparam’s arrest and the subsequent filing of an FIR under the Arms Act. During interrogation, Goparam revealed his involvement with Anuj alias Kala, a key figure in the gang, for over a year. He admitted to transporting illegal firearms from Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh, to Delhi and Sonipat, receiving substantial payments for each trip.

Anuj was later arrested in Sonipat, Haryana, and confessed to his criminal activities and rivalry with the Sukha gang. The accused Anuj, a sharpshooter, has a history of serious crimes, including attempts to murder and arms trafficking. The gang has a violent history of rivalry with the Sukha gang.