Delhi Police busts drug trafficking syndicate, 2 apprehended

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has claimed to have busted an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and arrested two men from Sarai Kale Khan area, officials said on Monday.

Police seized 288 kilograms of cannabis from a truck, an official said on Monday. The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, was recovered from a cavity inside the truck.

The accused were identified as Mukesh Dahiya (39) and Rajesh Dahiya (29), both residents of Sonipat.

“On June 22, a team laid a trap near Shamshad Ghat in Sarai Kale Khan and intercepted the truck. During the search, 139 plastic bags containing the narcotics were recovered from the hidden compartment,” said the officer.

The accused were taken into custody on the spot. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and was being transported to the national capital for distribution.

The syndicate operated across Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR. Truck owner Mukesh Dahiya, a former driver, bought the vehicle in March. His associate Rajesh has nearly a decade of experience as a commercial driver. Police have launched a detailed investigation

into the network.