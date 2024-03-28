Delhi Police busts drug cartel, former wrestler held with ‘Malana Cream’ charas worth Rs 10L

: The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a former junior international level wrestler and his accomplice in connection with a drug cartel, seizing 350 grams of the infamous ‘Malana Cream’ charas. The police received a tip about the drug peddlers from an anonymous source at the Crime Branch.

The arrested accused were identified as Hanumante (30), residing in Civil Lines, Delhi, and Adnan Ahmed (32), residing in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the operation unfolded near the Wazirabad flyover on the Outer Ring road, exposing a sophisticated drug trafficking network stretching from the Malana Valley in Himachal Pradesh to various parts of Delhi, NCR, and beyond. The duo was found with high-grade charas valued at over 10 lakh rupees in the international market, intending to distribute it across the region.

Hanumante, who turned to drugs following a career-ending injury in 2014, confessed to sourcing the charas from Malana for personal use and sale. Adnan Ahmed, a school dropout, was lured into the illicit trade in pursuit of quick financial gains. The arrest sheds light on the darker aspect of sports, where athletes

sidelined by injuries often succumb to drug abuse and trafficking.

The diligent efforts of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch underscores the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in India, with further investigations underway to dismantle the remaining links of the network.