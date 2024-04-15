Delhi Police busts burglary ring and recover stolen jewellery worth `45L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested thieves with the recovery of the stolen jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh. The police responded to a complaint registered at Bhajanpura Police Station in North-East Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Mobin (35), son of Abdul Haqim, a resident of Khajuri Khas, Delhi, and Ayub (38), son of Rahimuddin, a resident of North Ghonda, Delhi.

According to the Police, the criminals were linked to a burglary reported on March 31. Their arrest led to the retrieval of not only the stolen jewellery but also additional items including three wristwatches, a mobile phone, two motorcycles, a three-seater rickshaw (TSR), two earphones, and Rs 27,500 in cash.

The police operation was initiated following a complaint regarding a house theft in North Ghonda. The homeowner, a 71-year-old senior citizen, had found his residence ransacked upon returning from a trip.

An investigation was immediately launched, led by the team of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Chandrakanta.

Through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the team identified and apprehended Mobin and Ayub. The culprits were captured while in possession of various items bought with the stolen money.

Both accused have a criminal history, with previous charges including attempts to murder, robbery, house theft, and violations of the Arms Act.

The recovery included sophisticated house-breaking tools used in the crimes, underscoring the premeditated nature of their acts. It was revealed that both individuals are habitual criminals and drug addicts, driven to commit these crimes to support their addictions.

The confiscated items from Mobin and Ayub’s possession included gold chains, earrings, necklaces, one mangal sutra, silver anklets, toe rings, as well as modern electronic devices. The motorcycles and TSR recovered were used or acquired through the proceeds of their criminal activities.