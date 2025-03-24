Delhi Police bust sex trafficking racket and rescue 23 victims

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has dismantled a sex trafficking network operating in central Delhi, arresting seven individuals and rescuing 23 females, including foreign nationals and minors.

The operation was launched after an anonymous tip-off to Paharganj Police Station about a prostitution racket. Following extensive intelligence gathering and surveillance, officers identified a trafficking ring centred in Paharganj, an area known for its numerous hotels.

Investigations revealed that victims, trafficked from regions including West Bengal and Nepal, were housed at 1180 Main Bazar, Paharganj, before being sent to various hotels for prostitution. A police team led by W/SI Kiran Sethi and SI Varun tracked the victims’ movement, eventually deploying decoy customers to confirm illicit activities.

Raids were then carried out at multiple locations, including God Inn and Hotel Mini Palace, resulting in the rescue of 23 individuals—10 of them from Nepal. Among the rescued, three were minors, underscoring the severity of the crime.

Seven suspects were arrested, Nurshed Alam (21), Rahul Alam (22), Abdul Mannan (30), Taushif Rexa, Shamim Alam (29), Jarul (26), and Monish (26). Police seized seven mobile phones and two scooters used to facilitate the operations. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA), and further investigations are underway to identify additional perpetrators.

Authorities have urged public vigilance in combating human trafficking, stressing the importance of reporting suspicious activities.