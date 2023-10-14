Delhi Police bust interstate drug syndicate, 3 arrested with drugs worth Rs 10 cr

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate drug syndicate, resulting in the arrest of three key members with drugs worth over Rs 10 crore.



The operation has not only resulted in the arrest of major drug peddlers but also the recovery of a substantial quantity of contraband drugs with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 10 crore, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammad Faizan Beg (23), a resident of Kardampuri, Delhi, Zubair (26), a resident of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and Rekha (29), a resident of Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Delhi. These individuals have allegedly been involved in the illicit drug trade for the past five years.

Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, said that the operation, meticulously planned and executed, was spearheaded by ACPs Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Kumar, with a team of dedicated officers from the Special Cell.

Their efforts led to the gathering of vital information about the activities of the drug syndicate. Through a combination of manual and technical surveillance, the police uncovered that Faizan Beg and Zubair were responsible for procuring contraband drugs from Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states and distributing these substances to their associates across multiple states.

The breakthrough in the operation came on October 6, when specific information indicated that Mohammad Faizan Beg was about to acquire a large consignment of contraband drugs from East of Kailash.

Later, a team swiftly moved into action, and with the support of Inspector Neeraj Kumar, ASI Pradeep, ASI Prem Parkash, ASI Rajesh Rana, ASI Resham Singh, HC Amit, HC Sumit, HC Hemant Joshi, HC Ravi, HC Manish, HC Mukesh Kumar, HC Ravinder, and Ct. Vijay.

Faizan Beg was apprehended during a raid at Captain Gaur Marg, East of Kailash with 300 bottles (100 ml each) of Corex syrup containing the psychotropic substance ‘Codeine’, 43,200 capsules of SPASMAXX containing psychotropic substance ‘Tramadol’, 28,800 capsules of Proxywel Spas containing ‘Tramadol’, 5,904 capsules of Proxyvon Plus containing ‘Tramadol’, 52,800 Alprazolam tablets and 1,600 Pentazocine injections recovered from his possession, Singh confirmed.

A case was immediately registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a thorough investigation was initiated. During the investigation, Zubair, Faizan Beg’s associate and the supplier of contraband drugs, was also apprehended.

In a search of his residence in Indrapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police uncovered 67,000 tablets of TRAMANAM-SR 100, a substance containing ‘Tramadol’. Another associate, Rekha, was arrested from East of Kailash, Delhi, and 48 bottles of Corex syrup were found in her rented premises at Sant Nagar, Delhi, along with incriminating documents, DCP Special Cell mentioned.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. The successful operation and the subsequent arrests have significantly disrupted the narcotics trade in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Singh added.