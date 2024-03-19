Delhi Police bust inter-state arms supply network, arrest 2 key operators

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two key operators red-handed for their involvement in an interstate illegal arms supply network with 20 semi-automatic pistols.



The police received the information about the operators through an anonymous source at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused were identified as Rahim alias Beti (33), son of Mehboob Shah resident of Tilak Ward, Kothi Bazar, Betul, Madhya Pradesh, and Vishal Solav alias Atul son of Narender Solav resident of Karaz, Govindpur, Amravati, Maharashtra.

According to the Police, the arrest came after a tip-off received on Thursday, indicating that Rahim from Betul, and Vishal from Amravati, were scheduled to deliver a significant consignment of illegal firearms in Delhi.

The duo was found in possession of the weapons, which were reportedly manufactured in Khargon, MP.

Following the apprehension, a case under the relevant sections of law was registered at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

During interrogation, the accused Rahim with a history of over five criminal cases, disclosed his decade-long involvement in the illegal arms trade.

He admitted to procuring firearms from one Sheikh Azam of Betul and distributing them to various criminals across Delhi, MP, and Maharashtra.

The accused Vishal Solav revealed his entry into the racket was influenced by his neighbor, Rahim, whom he had known for three years.

Rahim’s criminal career began due to financial hardships and bad influence, further exacerbated during his incarceration in Baitul jail, where he met Sheikh Azam.

Meanwhile, Vishal, a school dropout, moved to Betul seeking employment before being lured into the illegal trade.

The seized firearms, aimed for sale to criminals across several states, underscore the sprawling nature of this illegal network.

With both accused in custody, the police are pressing on with their investigation to dismantle the remaining links of this dangerous supply chain.