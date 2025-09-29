Delhi Police bust gang selling stolen cars on OLX

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a gang involved in stealing vehicles and reselling them on OLX using forged identity documents.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Nihal Vihar Police Station. According to the police, two suspects, identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky (23) and Ayub Khan (40), both residents of Nihal Vihar, were arrested.

Police recovered one stolen scooty, one stolen motorcycle, three mobile phones, and 5,500 rupees in cash. With their arrest, two cases of vehicle theft have been solved.

The operation was launched after a complaint was registered on August 30, regarding the theft of a scooty from a residence in Nihal Vihar.

During the investigation, a man named Twinkle approached the police, stating that he had been duped of 28,000 rupees while purchasing the same scooty from OLX.

He had contacted the sellers through an online advertisement and met them at East Uttam Nagar Terminal on September 21. After paying via UPI, the accused disappeared.

Verification revealed that the scooty Twinkle had purchased was the one reported stolen earlier.

Using technical surveillance based on the UPI-linked mobile number, police traced and apprehended Lakhwinder Singh. His disclosure led to the arrest of Ayub Khan.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they sourced stolen vehicles from an accomplice to whom they paid 5,000 rupees per vehicle.

They then forged registration certificates and Aadhaar cards by replacing the original owner’s photograph with their own before uploading advertisements on OLX to lure unsuspecting buyers. After each transaction, they destroyed SIM cards to evade police tracking.

Based on their confession, police also recovered another stolen motorcycle from DDA Park, Nihal Vihar.