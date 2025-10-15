Delhi Police bust gang rivalry attack, nine apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals and apprehended seven juveniles for a brutal attack in Patel Nagar that left a rival gang member critically injured. The police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Patel Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Shahruf (19), a resident of Basai Darapur, and Himanshu Kumar Jha (20), a resident of New Moti Nagar, New Delhi. According to the police, the FIR registered at the Patel Nagar Police Station revealed that the assault stemmed from escalating rivalry between two gangs — the Sarkar Group and the Bhagat Singh Group — active in Moti Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Anand Parbat, and Pandav Nagar.

The victim, a member of the Bhagat Singh Group, was ambushed on October 9 while heading to Baljeet Nagar. The accused, armed with knives, a sword, stones, and sticks, attacked the victim with the intent to kill. The assault continued until the victim collapsed unconscious, after which the attackers fled.

Following the incident, a team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO Patel Nagar, under the supervision of ACP Sunil Kumar, swiftly launched an investigation. Sub-teams gathered technical surveillance, including CCTV footage, and combined it with manual intelligence to track the culprits. Within 12 hours, police apprehended nine suspects — two adults, Shahruf and Himanshu Kumar Jha, and seven juveniles.

Investigations revealed that the accused were former members of the MJ Gang who later regrouped under Shahruf as the “Sarkar Group.” Tensions had escalated days earlier when members of the Bhagat Singh Group allegedly assaulted Shahruf, Himanshu, and another associate. Seeking revenge, the Sarkar Group planned and executed the attack.

Police recovered two knives used in the assault, along with bloodstained clothes belonging to the accused. Authorities confirmed that gang rivalry and territorial dominance were at the core of the incident. Further investigation into the involvement of other juveniles is underway.