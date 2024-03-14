Delhi Police bust female snatching syndicate, arrest three women

: Delhi Police has dismantled a female snatching syndicate and arrested three women involved in a chain-snatching incident.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the New Ashok Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Jhumri (40) resident of Kalyan Puri, Delhi, Reena (40) resident of Kalyan Puri, Delhi, and Kuma (45) resident of Jhuggi, East Vinod Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the breakthrough came after a comprehensive investigation initiated following a distressing event on Friday, where a woman was robbed of her gold chains at Shani Mandir, Lakdi Market, Dallupura, Delhi.

The incident, which shook the local community, was reported by the victim, a 23-year-old woman, a resident of Rahul Kunj, Dallupura.

According to the victim, while offering prayers at the temple, she was accosted by a group of women who forcibly snatched her two gold chains and made a swift getaway in an auto-rickshaw.

The case was immediately registered under sections 356/379/34 at New Ashok Nagar Police Station, sparking an intense search for the culprits.

The Delhi Police team embarked on a meticulous investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage and tracking down the auto used in the crime.

This led to the arrest of the auto driver, Mohan, a resident of Kalyanpuri, who was found to have facilitated the escape of the snatchers.

Following Mohan’s interrogation, police raids were conducted in Agra and Karoli, Rajasthan, culminating in the arrest of the three female suspects identified as Jhumri, Reena, and Kuma, all of whom are employed as domestic helpers.

The suspects were apprehended with three broken pieces of gold chains in their possession, linking them directly to the crime.

During interrogation, they revealed the involvement of two more associates, who are currently being pursued by the police.

The successful operation has been hailed as a testament to the dedication and vigilance of the Delhi Police, highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the city’s residents.