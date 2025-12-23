Delhi Police bust fake medicine packaging racket; two arrested

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a racket involved in the illegal printing of packaging material for spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products, dealing a blow to an organised supply chain posing a serious public health risk.

The action followed a tip-off and sustained investigation in an FIR registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The case originated from the earlier arrest of three accused — Shree Ram, Gaurav Bhagat and Parmod Kumar Gupta — for manufacturing and selling spurious medicines.

Subsequent investigation revealed a wider network supplying fake packaging to pass off counterfeit medicines and cosmetics as genuine.

Police identified a printing unit allegedly producing wrapping boxes for fake products, including those labelled “Clop-G” and “Skin Shine”. A raid was conducted at a printing press on Rama Road, where two dye frames used for printing Skin Shine ointment

wrappers were recovered.

Two more accused were arrested: Anil Singh Rawat (46) of Burari, who allegedly ran the printing press, and Rahul Agarwal (31) of Nangli Mor, who allegedly placed orders for the fake packaging on the directions of the

main accused.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace raw material sources and distribution networks to dismantle the entire supply chain.

The operation was led by Inspector Manjeet Kumar under senior officers’ supervision.