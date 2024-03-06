Delhi Police bust fake ID syndicate at IGI Airport, one agent arrested

New Delhi: Delhi’s IGI Airport police team has arrested a Gujarat-based agent for his involvement in creating fake Indian identity documents for a Bangladeshi national.



The police received the information about the agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Multani Rafiq (64) son of Umar Multani resident of Sheikh Gali, Wapi, Gujarat, and Faruk Molla (35) son of Hefaz Khan resident of Bangladesh.

According to the Police, the accused Rafiq has been accused of fabricating Aadhar cards and securing Indian passports based on counterfeit documents to facilitate illegal travel abroad.

This arrest followed the detention of a Bangladeshi man, Faruk Molla, who arrived at the IGI Airport from Russia and was found to possess an Indian passport obtained fraudulently. Investigations revealed that Molla, in search of better livelihood opportunities, illegally entered India in 2021 through the Meghalaya border.

Initially working in Tamil Nadu and later in Bangalore, Molla was lured by Rafiq Mohd. Bhai with promises of a prosperous life in Russia.

For a sum of Rs 2 lakh, the agent arranged for Molla’s fake Indian Aadhar Card and subsequently, an Indian passport that enabled his travel to Russia.

The Delhi Police formed a dedicated team under the leadership of Inspector Vijender Rana to apprehend the accused agent.