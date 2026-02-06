Delhi Police, Bharat Taxi sign safety MoU

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government-supported taxi service, Bharat Taxi, on Thursday, marking the beginning of a new partnership in the field of security as a major support system to boost passenger safety through technology-based monitoring and ground support.



As part of the new partnership, the Delhi Police control room has been directly linked to the Bharat Taxi app, which now allows for real-time monitoring of all taxi services, immediate emergency response, and increased surveillance. The app also has a “Siren” emergency notification system that enables passengers to immediately call for police assistance.

As a part of this new arrangement, Delhi Police has replaced the existing prepaid taxi booths at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with 35 digitalised booths that are now linked to the Delhi Police and monitored by police officers from January 1, 2026.

Delhi Police verifies Bharat Taxi drivers and vehicles, supports 35 digital booking booths at transit hubs, and integrates safety tools like the Himmat app. The partnership is being promoted as a model for combining law enforcement and technology to enhance urban transport safety.