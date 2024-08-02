Delhi Police bans flying of paragliders, other aerial platforms

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has issued an order prohibiting the use of various sub-conventional aerial platforms over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi on Thursday.



This precautionary measure, invoked under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, is aimed at countering potential threats posed by criminals, anti-social elements, or terrorists who may use para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or even para-jumping from aircraft.

The official notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), bans specified activities from Friday until August 16, 2024. Violations will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The order is effective from Friday for 15 days, ending August 16, unless withdrawn

earlier.