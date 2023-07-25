Delhi Police bans drones, paragliders till August 16

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons ahead of Independence Day.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued the order ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The order said that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc.