Delhi Police ban aerial platforms

New Delhi: In view of security concerns during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the national Capital, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, prohibiting the flying of various sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and para-jumping-from-aircraft.



This proactive measure has been taken to ensure the safety and security of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations during the Independence Day festivities. By restricting the use of these aerial platforms, the Delhi Police aim to prevent any potential threats posed by criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists who might exploit these platforms to endanger public safety, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said.

The order will be effective from July 22, 2023, and will remain in force for 26 days until August 16, 2023, inclusive of both dates, unless withdrawn earlier. Any violations of this order will be dealt with seriously and will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police have urged all citizens and stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities in adhering to this restriction during the Independence Day celebrations and contribute to maintaining a safe and secure environment, the official added.