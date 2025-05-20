Delhi Police ASI kills self at residence

NEW DELHI: An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died after he allegedly shot himself with his government-issued pistol in east Delhi on Monday morning, with authorities suspecting that he was suffering from depression for the last two to three years.

ASI Lalit Sirohi, posted at Usmanpur police station, was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, an official said.

Sirohi is survived by his wife and two children- a 23-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter, he added A senior police officer said that the ASI was living on rent at Flat number 21 of GD Colony with his wife and two children. Police said the man was found injured in a pool of blood with a pistol nearby after his wife returned from dropping the children at school. The locked room remains unexamined. He was reportedly battling depression for 2–3 years. Forensic

probe is underway.