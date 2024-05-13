Delhi Police arrests three in elderly physician’s murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals including the mastermind for the murder of a 63-year-old physician inside his residence in Southeast Delhi’s Jangpura area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Jangpura Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Chander Paul (63), a resident of Jangpura Extension, Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Basanti, a resident of Nepal, and the other two as Akash Joshi and Himanshu Joshi, both residents of Haridwar.

According to the Police, Dr Paul was found dead in his kitchen on Friday evening by his wife, Neena Paul, who immediately reported the incident to the police through a PCR call at around 6:50 pm.

Upon investigation, police discovered the body was tied up, indicating robbery as the primary motive.

The accused Basanti, along with two accomplices, Akash Joshi and Himanshu Joshi had meticulously planned the crime with two other accomplices.

The trio, along with two other accomplices who are still at large, had been trailing Dr Paul from his clinic earlier in the day, following him as he walked home.

The case was registered at the Jangpura Police Station. A dedicated team led by Delhi Police immediately launched an investigation, which included scanning CCTV footage and leveraging human intelligence.

These efforts led to the rapid apprehension of the three suspects.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Basanti, had been a maid at Dr Paul’s residence for 24 years and was the mastermind behind the sinister plan.

The police have also recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, believed to be part of the loot from Dr Paul’s home.

The ongoing investigation aims to recover the

remaining stolen items and apprehend the two remaining suspects.

The local community has expressed shock and grief over the tragic demise of Dr Paul, who was a well-respected figure in Jangpura.

His long-term association with Basanti, who had been a trusted employee for over two decades, makes the betrayal even more painful for the family and neighbors.

The Delhi Police have assured that they are close to capturing the remaining individuals involved in this crime and have called for anyone with additional information to come forward to aid the investigation.