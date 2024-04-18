Delhi Police arrests three in cab driver murder case

NEW DELHI: Three individuals, including a woman, have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a cab driver that occurred in North Delhi’s Kotwali area in the early hours of Monday. The police received a PCR call reporting the incident at the Kotwali Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Anita, also known as Ruksar (28), daughter of Shankar, and Sajid (19), son of Jahir, both residing near Saitan Chowk Kacchi Khajuri Delhi, as well as Salman (24), son of Rahish, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad.

According to the Police, the incident, which occurred at Chatta Rail Chowk during the early hours of April 14-15, was triggered by a road rage dispute. The deceased, identified as Saquib (34), succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the conflict.

The confrontation began after a minor accident where a Maruti Wagon-R collided with an electric rickshaw.

The crash resulted in an altercation, with bystanders, including Saquib, intervening. Amidst the chaos, the suspects assaulted the Wagon-R driver, stealing his mobile phone and cash from the rickshaw driver.

As the situation escalated, one of the attackers fired a bullet that fatally struck Saquib and injured a passerby who was witnessing the events unfold. Both victims were rushed to LNJP Hospital, where Saquib later died from injuries to his upper abdomen.

The breakthrough in the case came from detailed CCTV analysis and investigation into the assailants’ movements post-incident. The team of the Delhi Police under the close supervision of ACP Shankar Banerjee, utilised previous crime records and local intelligence to track down the suspects. The accused were found in the Khajuri area, with the woman Anita alias Ruksar, previously known for providing shelter to criminals.

The operation involved several Delhi police divisions, including Special Staff North District, and focused heavily on technical surveillance and community tips.