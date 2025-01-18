Delhi Police arrests three for attacking man with acid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for an acid attack over a love relationship with a girl.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Bawana Police Station. The accused were identified as Mukesh (35) resident of Gautam Colony, Narela, Deepanshu alias Deepu (24) resident of Sawtantar Nagar, Narela, Delhi, and Suraj alias Shubham (24) Sawtantar Nagar, Narela, Delhi. According to the police, on January 8, police

received information about an acid attack on Prakash, a 28-year-old resident of Shiv Shankar Wali Gali, Bawana.

The victim, hospitalised with burns from a chemical thrown on his face, was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised care. A case was registered under an FIR at Bawana Police Station.

Under the direction of ACP Vivek Bhagat and the supervision of SHO Rajni Kant, a special investigation team comprising SI Mohit, ASI Balwan, HC Pawan, HC Manish, and Ct Pankaj was formed.

The team meticulously analysed hundreds of CCTV cameras, eventually identifying the vehicle used in the crime, a Maruti Suzuki XL6.

The police arrested the primary accused, Mukesh along with his accomplices, Deepanshu and Suraj.

During interrogation, Mukesh confessed to orchestrating the attack out of jealousy. He revealed that both he and the victim, Prakash, were involved in relationships with the same woman, Gulnaz Bano.

Tensions stemming from this love triangle culminated in the acid attack planned with the help of Deepanshu and Suraj.

The accused Mukesh

is the prime suspect in the acid attack case.