Delhi Police arrests man from Rajasthan in online investment scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly duping people through social media under the pretext of higher returns on investment, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Makwana (40), was arrested from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for operating bank accounts used in the scam.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station in Shahdara, after a complainant reported receiving a message inviting him to join an investment group.

Initially, the complainant was given small returns to build trust. Later he invested a total of Rs 8.2 lakh in multiple transactions, hoping for higher profits. However, when he tried to withdraw his money, the accused disappeared. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police, a senior police officer said.

Police analysed bank statements. Technical surveillance helped trace the accused mobile activity to Jodhpur. Acting on the lead, a raid was conducted on Sunday, leading to Makwana's arrest, the officer said.

During interrogation, Makwana confessed that he, along with his accomplices, managed bank accounts used to transfer and settle fraudulent funds.