Delhi Police arrests fugitive in dowry death

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested Kaushalya Devi (50), a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, who had evaded arrest for five years in a 2019 Mandawali dowry death case. Accused of strangling her sister-in-law Neeraj with co-accused Ram Avtar and Brahm Singh, she was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023. While the others were arrested earlier, Devi hid across states before settling in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, where she worked at a garment factory. Police traced her using call detail records.