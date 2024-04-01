Delhi Police arrests foreign national for drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a foreign national for his involvement in the drug trafficking business. An anonymous tip-off at South Delhi’s Mahrauli Police Station alerted authorities to the drug peddler’s activities.



The arrested accused was identified as Victor (47), residing at Chattarpur Pahari, Delhi, and is the son of Nwosu.

According to police sources, Victor’s arrest is the result of continuous efforts by the Mehrauli Police Station’s team to curb drug supply in the South District.

The breakthrough came on the night of Friday, following intelligence about a drug peddler’s imminent arrival near 60 Futa Road, Chattarpur Pahari. A specialized team of the Delhi Police swiftly mobilised and set up a trap.

At approximately 10:45 PM, they spotted Victor under suspicious circumstances. After verification by the informant, Victor was apprehended and found to be in possession of heroin. The operation not only represents a victory for the Mehrauli Police Station but also serves as a warning to individuals involved in the local drug trade.

The meticulous planning, intelligence gathering, and execution of the operation highlight the effectiveness of the local police force in tackling narcotics trafficking.

The arrest of Victor adds a critical link to understanding the drug supply chain in the area, providing invaluable insights for future operations. His profile as a foreign national involved in drug peddling emphasizes the cross-border aspect of the narcotics trade, presenting additional challenges and requiring international cooperation for comprehensive solutions.

In recognition of their successful operation, the team involved in Victor’s arrest has been suitably rewarded.