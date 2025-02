NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested 51 people this year for offences including robbery, snatching, burglary, and arms violations.

Data shows 12 arrests under the Arms Act, 10 for gambling, eight each for excise violations and snatching, and others for auto theft and narcotics. Additionally, 1,209 preventive actions were taken under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and 15,396 under the Dowry Prohibition Act.