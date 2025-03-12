Delhi Police arrests 4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for running fake dollar exchange scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have dismantled a cheating syndicate known as the ‘Dollar Gang’ with the arrest of four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh involved in multiple fraud cases, an official said on Wednesday.

The gang operated in structured teams, with members assigned specific roles: "Tez Baaz" lured victims, "Mistri" negotiated deals, "Pagal" swapped fake currency for real money, "Thekedar" financed operations, and “Pahredaar” ensured the gang’s safety.

The case came to light when a complainant was duped of Rs 2 lakh in a fake dollar exchange scheme. The victim was approached at Dhaula Kuan by an unidentified man offering to exchange a large number of US dollar notes at a discounted rate, the officer said.

"Tempted by the offer, the complainant agreed to the deal and met the accused at Samrat Cinema in Shakurpur on February 16. Instead of genuine currency, the victim was handed a bag filled with newspapers, handkerchiefs, and soap bars disguised as money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Subhash Place Police Station, and a special team was formed to investigate the matter. After analyzing CCTV footage and conducting technical surveillance, investigators traced the accused to Dhundhahera village in Gurugram, Haryana.

A well-planned operation led to the arrest of four key members of the gang, identified as Salim Khan (41) from West Bengal, Ali Hasan (36), previously involved in a cheating case, Kalam (28), a resident of West Bengal, and Dholu Sheikh (38), also previously involved in a cheating case, the DCP said.

"All four accused were found to be illegal Bangladeshi migrants using fake Aadhaar cards for identification. The Delhi Police have informed the UIDAI for Aadhaar cancellation and the FRRO for deportation proceedings," DCP Singh said.

Police said they recovered eight US dollar notes, two Bangladeshi Taka notes, Rs 40,300 in cash, two rolls of newspaper used for deception, and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

Police added that the crackdown has helped solve at least four cheating cases. Further investigation is underway to identify other members and ensure the deportation of the illegal migrants.