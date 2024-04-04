Delhi Police arrests 3 club bouncers for illegal firearms possession

NEW DELHI: Amidst heightened security measures preceding the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Delhi Police arrested three bouncers from a club for carrying illicit firearms.

Acting on information provided by an unknown source at the Kapashera Police Station, the police swiftly moved to arrest the individuals.

The arrested accused were identified as Junaid (23), son of Iqbal Ahmed, residing on 100 Foota Road, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; Sachin Prashar (23), son of Manoj Prashar, residing in Karawal Nagar, New Delhi; and Imtiyaz (30), son of Mussir Ahmed, residing in Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

According to the Police, a team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar acted upon confidential information regarding the presence of armed individuals at Bhavya Green Garden Marriage Hall. Upon arrival, they found the suspects, attired in black suits, attending an event, each in possession of a double barrel gun.

The accused, employed as bouncers at Club in Hotel Grand, were unable to furnish any legal documents for the firearms, resulting in their immediate arrest.

Further investigations disclosed that the bouncers were hired by Harsh, a relative of the event’s host, who also supplied them with illegal weapons.

This operation was part of a broader initiative by the Delhi Police to combat illegal arms possession and organised crime, particularly in anticipation of the forthcoming elections.

A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act at Kapashera Police

Station, marking a significant stride in the police’s efforts to ensure public safety

and security.