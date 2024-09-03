Delhi Police arrests 3, apprehends juvenile

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals and apprehended a juvenile for the murder of a 32-year-old individual in North Delhi’s Nathupura bus stand on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Khatri (32) son of Shishil Khatri resident of Nathupura Village, and the accused were identified as Aman (24), Manav Sharma (22), and Rudrashish Tiwari alias Raddi (20), all the accused were residents of Burari, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of Friday around 10:34 pm, when a PCR call was received reporting a quarrel at Nathupura Bus Stand, Burari, Delhi.

The injured victim was rushed to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police quickly apprehended a 17-year-old suspect who was attempting to flee the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the juvenile, in collaboration with other co-accused, committed the murder in an attempt to recover a mobile phone from the deceased.

Following initial findings, an FIR was registered on September 1, 2024, at Burari Police Station under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS Act. A specialized team, led by Inspectors Jaspal Singh and Sandeep Kumar Ahlawat, and supervised by ACP Nirav Patel, was formed to track down the remaining suspects. Utilising secret sources and CCTV footage, the police identified and apprehended the suspects within four hours at their hideouts. They recovered crucial evidence, including 2 two-wheelers. The suspects, who confessed to being drug addicts, revealed that the crime stemmed from a dispute over a borrowed mobile phone.