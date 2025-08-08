Delhi Police arrest two habitual robbers in chain snatching case

NEW DELHI: Two habitual offenders have been arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching incident targeting a senior citizen doctor in Safdarjung Enclave, southwest Delhi. The robbery occurred on July 25 near Green Field School, when two men on a motorcycle pushed the victim and snatched her gold chain in broad daylight.

The accused, Danish alias Chintu (32) and Ashish Taneja alias Bhatija (26), were apprehended after Delhi Police analysed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras across 700 km in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Six gold chains, including the one stolen from the doctor, and two stolen sports bikes used in the crimes were recovered.Danish was arrested in Pul Prahladpur and Taneja in Ludhiana following a chase. Both have extensive criminal records.