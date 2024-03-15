Delhi Police arrest two fraudsters selling counterfeit mobile phones

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two fraudsters for peddling counterfeit mobile phones from a renowned



company to unsuspecting travelers. The police were alerted to the scheme through a complaint lodged at the Kotwali Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Amir (26), a resident of Janta Colony, Welcome, Delhi, and Nitin (19), a resident of Pusta Jagjeet Nagar, Usmanpur, Delhi.

As per the Police, the duo was apprehended following a complaint by Ankit, a 23-year-old salesman from Uttar Pradesh, who was cheated out of Rs 26,000 for two mobile phones that turned out to be dummies. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Old Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi.

Responding to the complaint, a case was registered under sections 420,506,and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Kotwali Police Station. A special team from the Delhi Police conducted the operation under the supervision of Inspector Jatan Singh and guidance from ACP Vijay Singh.

The accused reportedly targeted out-of-state visitors, enticing them with promises of branded phones from their stalls in bustling market areas. However, once the transaction was completed, the victims were handed over fake devices and were subjected to threats if they objected.

During interrogation, Amir and Nitin confessed to their crimes, disclosing their strategy of exploiting the trust of unsuspecting customers. Authorities recovered one fake OPPO and one fake Google mobile phone from the suspects.