Delhi Police arrest three in Rs 8.49L digital arrest scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three cyber fraudsters for cheating an 80-year-old retired government employee in the “Digital Arrest” scam.

The accused, Mahendra Kumar Vaishnav (37), Vishal Kumar (25), and Shyam Das (25), all residents of Pali, Rajasthan, were apprehended following a complaint at the Cyber Police Station.

According to officials, the victim was contacted by fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate and CBI officials, falsely accusing him of money laundering and coercing him into sharing personal details. The victim was kept on continuous video calls and psychologically manipulated until his life savings were transferred.

Investigators found the accused acted as “professional account providers,” offering bank accounts in exchange for Rs 10,000 per account. These accounts were used to launder Rs 8.49 lakh across multiple layers, concealing the masterminds’ identities.

They provided cheque books, ATM cards, SIM cards, and internet banking credentials to interstate handlers. Further investigation is ongoing to trace other syndicate members and recover the remaining defrauded funds.