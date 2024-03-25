Delhi Police arrest four suspects in West Delhi double murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four accused in connection with a double murder case reported at West Delhi’s Ranhola Police Station. The police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call received at the Ranhola Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav alias Gauri (23), son of Anand Singh, a resident of New Roshan Pura Village, Najafgarh, Delhi, Keshri Kumar Pandey alias Chaman (35), son of Bhola Nath Pandey, a resident of Kotla Vihar Phase-II, Delhi, Sandesh Kumar (28), son of the late Braham Dev, a resident of Bharat Vihar, Kakrola, Delhi, and Gaurav (22), son of Ganga Prasad, a resident of Shivani Enclave, Kakrola, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occured on March 17 at Machhi Market, Harpool Vihar, Delhi, where the victims, identified as Mukesh (33) and Rajesh Kumar Yadav (25), were murdered with knives and lathis, leading to their untimely deaths.

The diligent efforts of the Delhi Police’s Special Staff of Ranhola Police Station and the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Delhi Police led to the successful resolution of the case.

The arrests followed an intensive investigation, which involved analysing a substantial amount of CCTV footage, scrutinising call detail records, and receiving tips from informants.

One of the apprehended suspects resorted to shaving his head in a futile attempt to avoid police identification.

During interrogation, the perpetrators confessed to their crime, revealing the calculated nature of their attack.

The motive behind the attack appears to be retaliation for a robbery involving one of the suspects’ acquaintances shortly before the murders.

Authorities have also recovered two knives and two

motorcycles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.