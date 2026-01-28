Delhi Police arrest absconding rape convict after brief gunfire

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old rape convict following a brief exchange of gunfire. An anonymous tip-off alerted the Crime Branch about the suspect’s movements, officials said.



The accused has been identified as Karan Doltani (33), son of Bhajan Doltani, a resident of Matiala Extension in New Delhi.

According to police, Doltani had been absconding after jumping interim bail granted in a 2016 rape case in which he had already been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

He was also wanted in a separate 2022 rape-cum-POCSO case registered at Bindapur police station and had been deliberately evading arrest to avoid legal proceedings, police said.

Investigators said Doltani was convicted under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for sexually assaulting a minor girl who was the daughter of his domestic help.

Following his conviction, he was granted 28 days of interim bail on medical grounds related to his wife’s health. However, he failed to surrender after the bail period ended and remained on the run. During record verification, police found that he was also wanted in another case registered under Sections 341, 342, 376 and 377 of the IPC, along with provisions of the POCSO Act, involving the alleged sexual assault of a woman known to his family.

Officials said the nature of both cases indicated a pattern of exploiting familiarity and trust. Given the seriousness of the offences, a special team from the WR-II unit of the Crime Branch was formed to trace him.

Both manual and technical surveillance were deployed. Acting on specific intelligence developed by the team, police learned that Doltani would be passing through the toll road near the Ghamroj Toll Plaza in Gurugram, Haryana.

A trap was laid under the supervision of senior officers, and the accused was apprehended from the toll road following a brief exchange of fire.

Police said the arrest marked a significant breakthrough, bringing a repeat sexual offender back into custody and ensuring he faces the pending legal process. Further proceedings in both cases are underway.