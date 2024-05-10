Delhi Police arrest 61-year-old in scooter theft crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 61-year-old former carpenter for auto-lifting scooters.



The police were alerted about the incident through complaints registered at the Hari Nagar Police Station.

The accused was identified as Kuljeet Singh (61), son of Didar Singh, a resident of Chander Vihar, Nangloi, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused Singh was arrested near a Gurudwara in Hari Nagar where he had been active. This arrest has led to the resolution of five pending theft cases.

The team of Delhi Police operating under the guidance of ACP Satender Kumar and with additional oversight by ACP Rajouri Garden, strategically laid a trap near the Gurudwara following a detailed analysis of CCTV footage.

The accused Singh was apprehended around 2:30 am as he attempted another theft. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of the scooters at Singh’s direction, alongside two master keys used in the thefts.

The resolved cases include multiple e-FIRs from Hari Nagar Police Station, Rajouri Garden Police Station, Nihal Vihar Police Station, and Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Singh’s criminal history includes five prior offenses, with his most recent release from jail recorded on April 24.

This operation shines a light on the persistent challenges and continuous efforts by

local law enforcement to combat vehicle theft in the capital, a pressing issue for many residents.

Despite ongoing initiatives, the problem persists, underlining the necessity for enhanced strategies and resources.