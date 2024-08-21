Delhi Police apprehends wanted criminal in Sultanpuri attempted murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual wanted in an attempted murder case registered at the Sultanpuri Police Station.



The accused was identified as Naseem Khan alias Khan Mindi (35), a resident of Pooth Kalan, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the arrest was made under the operation “Panther-Claw,” aimed at curbing street crimes and burglaries.

The accused was arrested after a tip-off led the police to his location in the Vijay Vihar area. Khan was a fugitive in a case registered at Sultanpuri Police Station under FIR, dated June 2, 2024, which charged him under Section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The Special Staff, under the leadership of Inspector Special Staff and the supervision of ACP/Ops and DCP Rohini, swiftly acted on the intelligence.

The operation, conducted by a team comprising SI Pritam, ASI Devanand, HC Vikas, and HC Navdeep, resulted in Khan’s arrest without incident.

The criminal record of the accused is extensive, with previous involvements in five cases including murder, dacoity, and violations of the Arms Act.

The arrest not only addresses the attempted murder case in Sultanpuri but also links Khan to a house burglary in Mandir Marg, Delhi.

The arrest marks a crucial development in the ongoing fight against organised crime in Rohini District. The success of the operation “Panther-Claw” underscores the Rohini Police’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the area.