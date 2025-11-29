Delhi Police apprehends key suspect behind Kapil Sharma Café shootings

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, the alleged mastermind behind the series of firing incidents at Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma. His arrest followed an anonymous tip-off received by the Crime Branch.

Sekhon, 28, a resident of Ludhiana, was detained in a coordinated overnight operation on November 24–25 after fleeing Canada when Surrey Police intensified action against his associates. According to investigators, he served as a key strategist and logistics handler for the Goldy Dhillon gang, which has been linked to extortion, firing incidents and arms trafficking across Canada, the USA and India.

His capture came after actionable intelligence suggested he had returned to Punjab, supported by disclosures from two associates, Mandeep Singh and Dalvinder Kumar, who were earlier arrested in Delhi with eight foreign-made semi-automatic pistols and 84 live cartridges. The duo admitted that one pistol had been supplied to Sekhon, prompting a surveillance-led operation in Ludhiana.

He was intercepted after being tracked through technical monitoring and discreet ground surveillance. During questioning, Sekhon confessed to receiving an illegal Chinese-made PX-3 pistol, later recovered from his Fortuner SUV along with eight live cartridges. He also admitted involvement in all three firing attacks on Kap’s Café between July and October 2025. The attacks involved shots fired from moving vehicles, with responsibility alternately claimed by gangsters Goldy Dhillon, Kulveer Sidhu and associates of the banned group Babbar Khalsa International. Although no injuries were reported, the repeated incidents caused significant concern among Canadian authorities.

Investigations revealed that Sekhon travelled to Canada in 2023 on an employment visa, worked at a pharmaceutical company and later joined the Goldy Dhillon gang. He had previously been associated with the Harry Chatha gang and was arrested in Canada on charges of conspiracy, firearm possession and handling stolen property. After the arrest of another key operative, Seepu, Canadian authorities identified Sekhon as the planner and facilitator of the Kap’s Café attacks, prompting him to flee to India in August 2025.

Sekhon is also wanted in an international arms trafficking case registered by the Delhi Crime Branch. A fresh case has now been lodged against him, and further investigation is under way to uncover the wider cross-border criminal network.