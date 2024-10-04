Delhi Police apprehends 2 in viral video of shopkeeper intimidation; one still at large

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested one individual and apprehended a juvenile after a viral video surfaced showing four boys, armed with a knife, harassing a female shopkeeper in Sultanpuri DDA Market, Outer Delhi.



The accused has been identified as Rakesh (19), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the incident, which took place in F-Block of the market on September 22, around 6 pm, has left the community shocked and

demanding justice.

In the video, which was widely shared on social media, the boy can be seen threatening a shopkeeper, identified as Mamta Devi (28). The footage sparked an immediate public outcry, pressuring police to launch an investigation.

Mamta Devi, a resident of Sultanpuri, formally approached the police with a detailed statement on October 1, leading to the registration of an FIR under several sections of the law, including criminal intimidation and assault. The FIR was registered at the Sultanpuri Police Station

Authorities quickly began efforts to identify and arrest the individuals seen in the video. As a result, two people have been taken into custody.

One of the suspects, identified as Rakesh, was arrested shortly after the

investigation began.

Additionally, a 17-year-old boy has been apprehended under juvenile provisions as a Child in Conflict with

the Law (CCL).

However, a third suspect, who was also seen in the viral video, remains at large. Police officials have assured the public that they are actively searching for him and are confident

of his arrest soon.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of shopkeepers in the area, with many residents and business owners expressing fear about potential future attacks.

Community leaders have also called for increased police presence and stricter enforcement of laws to protect small businesses in the bustling Sultanpuri market area.

Local authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the third suspect to

come forward.

The case has drawn significant attention, not only because of the nature of the crime but also due to the fact that it was captured on video and circulated widely on

social media.