Delhi Police apprehend murder and robbery accused following shootout in Nand Nagri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested an individual for multiple robberies and a murder after a brief exchange of gunfire. An anonymous source tipped the Nand Nagri Police Station about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Suhail alias Chikna alias Chappar (22), son of Riyaz, a resident of New Kardampuri, Delhi. According to the police, the accused was apprehended after being shot in the leg during the confrontation. A patrol team comprising Constables Mukesh, Paramjeet, and Jitender was conducting routine surveillance in the District Park area of A-Block, Nand Nagri. At around 10:30 pm, the team received specific information regarding the presence of a wanted criminal near the northern side of the park, opposite the Wazirabad Road flyover. Upon reaching the location, they spotted a suspicious individual who tried to flee when asked to stop for a check. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect opened fire at the police team. The officers displayed restraint and warned him to surrender. However, the accused fired again, prompting Constable Paramjeet to return fire in self-defence. One of the bullets struck the suspect in the right leg, following which he was quickly overpowered and disarmed.

The police recovered a pistol and two fired cartridges from the scene. A case under Sections 109(1), 221, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, has been registered at the Nand Nagri Police Station. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory teams inspected the spot, and the injured suspect was admitted to GTB Hospital for treatment. During questioning, Suhail was confirmed to be wanted in a murder and robbery case at DGB Road Police Station and another robbery case at Jyoti Nagar. He also has previous involvement in two other cases of robbery and theft. Police are now investigating his possible links to other unsolved crimes across the city.